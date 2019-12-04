Packers' Jimmy Graham: Held out of practice
Graham (calf/wrist) didn't practice Wednesday.
Graham kicked off last week with a DNP, only to follow it up with 'limited' listings on the next two injury reports and no designation in advance of a Week 13 game versus the Giants. While he proceeded to play 42 percent of the offensive snaps in the 31-13 win, he caught his only target for 16 yards. Assuming he suits up again Sunday, Graham will have a more favorable matchup against a Redskins defense that has given up five catches for 53.1 yards per game and five touchdowns to tight ends in 12 outings this season.
