Packers' Jimmy Graham: Held out to start week
Graham (knee/thumb) isn't practicing Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Graham played with a wrap over this broken thumb the past four weeks, catching 15 of 25 targets for only 129 yards since he suffered the injury. The Packers might consider easing up on the tight end now that they've officially been eliminated from the playoffs, though coach Joe Philbin suggested the team won't change its approach with injury players. A return to practice Thursday would put Graham on track to play in Sunday's game against the Jets.
