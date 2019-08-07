Graham believes he'll have a bigger role in the Packers offense under coach Matt LaFleur, Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Graham hasn't had quite the impact in his two stops since his prime with the Saints from 2011 through 2014. He hasn't breached the 1,000-yard mark since 2013 and has fallen shy of 100 targets each of the past four seasons. That said, a renewed scheme in Green Bay could yield fruit, especially if his red-zone usage approaches his last two years in Seattle (47 targets between 2016 and 2017, versus just nine last season).