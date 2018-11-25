Packers' Jimmy Graham: In line to play Sunday
Graham (thumb/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings but is "on track to play" in the contest, barring any complications in warmups, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Graham has been managing the knee issue for several weeks, but it's the broken left thumb he sustained in the Week 11 loss to the Seahawks that is more seriously threatening his availability for Sunday's contest. Fortunately for the Packers, their top tight end is apparently trending toward suiting up after returning to practice Thursday without major issues while donning extra padding around the injured thumb. "[Graham] caught the ball fine [in practice]," coach Mike McCarthy told Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, adding that he has "no reason to believe" Graham will face restrictions in Week 13. With that in mind, Graham should be in store for his usual allotment of snaps if he avoids aggravating the thumb in warmups or during the contest.
