Packers' Jimmy Graham: In line to play Thursday
Graham (knee) is in uniform for Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Graham was among a group of skill-position players to sit out last Thursday's exhibition versus the Titans, but he'll join Aaron Rodgers and (likely) Randall Cobb (ankle) for approximately one possession this time around. The Packers' big offseason splash, Graham (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) provides Rodgers with a red-zone weapon the likes he hasn't had in his incredibly efficient career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....