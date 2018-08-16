Packers' Jimmy Graham: In line to play Thursday

Graham (knee) is in uniform for Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Graham was among a group of skill-position players to sit out last Thursday's exhibition versus the Titans, but he'll join Aaron Rodgers and (likely) Randall Cobb (ankle) for approximately one possession this time around. The Packers' big offseason splash, Graham (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) provides Rodgers with a red-zone weapon the likes he hasn't had in his incredibly efficient career.