Packers' Jimmy Graham: Injury could be serious
The thumb injury Graham suffered in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks is "feared to be serious," according to Mike Silver of NFL.com.
Few details regarding Graham's setback have been revealed, but he was not able to return to Thursday's contest after suffering the injury, and it appears he could miss more time. His status will be updated when more information is released, but those with Graham on their fantasy squads will at least want to consider other options at the tight end position. If Graham's injury does indeed cost him more action, all three of Green Bay's other tight ends -- Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis, and Robert Tonyan -- would have a chance to be more involved.
