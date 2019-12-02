Graham was targeted once in Sunday's victory over the Giants and caught one pass for 16 yards.

The Giants have done a good job shutting down opposing tight ends this season, and they so again in Week 13, as Graham finished with only one catch for the second week in a row. That output certainly will not help fantasy players in Week 14 playoff matchups, but Graham will at least have a chance to better his recent production, as he and the Packers will square off against a Washington team that allowed opposing tight ends to average 5.3 receptions, 68.7 yards and a touchdown over its last three contests.