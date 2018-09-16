Packers' Jimmy Graham: Leads team in receiving versus Vikings
Graham caught six of eight targets for 95 yards during Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Vikings.
Graham finished second on the team in targets and lead the team in receiving yardage while posting a long gain of 34 yards. He appeared to score his first Packers touchdown midway through the third quarter, only to see it nullified by a holding penalty. Nevertheless, it was an excellent bounce-back performance for Graham, who managed just eight yards on two receptions in the season opener. Perhaps Aaron Rodgers' knee injury has shifted his focus more to short and intermediate pass catchers for the time being, which could have Graham heavily involved once again next week against the Redskins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.