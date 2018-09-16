Graham caught six of eight targets for 95 yards during Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Vikings.

Graham finished second on the team in targets and lead the team in receiving yardage while posting a long gain of 34 yards. He appeared to score his first Packers touchdown midway through the third quarter, only to see it nullified by a holding penalty. Nevertheless, it was an excellent bounce-back performance for Graham, who managed just eight yards on two receptions in the season opener. Perhaps Aaron Rodgers' knee injury has shifted his focus more to short and intermediate pass catchers for the time being, which could have Graham heavily involved once again next week against the Redskins.