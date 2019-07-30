Packers' Jimmy Graham: Leaves briefly Tuesday
Graham briefly left Tuesday's practice with an apparent lower leg issue, but was able to return to the field, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Graham's status was left in question when it was reported he spoke with trainers and left the practice field; but it appears all is well, as he was able to make it back and did not have his name come up when head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about injuries after practice. Graham is slated to open the season as the Packers' top tight end, and will no doubt be looking to make more of an impact than he did in his first season in Green Bay.
