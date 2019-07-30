Graham briefly left Tuesday's practice with an apparent lower leg issue, but was able to return to the field, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Graham's status was left in question when it was reported he spoke with trainers and left the practice field; but it appears all is well, as he was able to make it back and did not have his name come up when head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about injuries after practice. Graham is slated to open the season as the Packers' top tight end, and will no doubt be looking to make more of an impact than he did in his first season in Green Bay.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    RB Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...