Packers' Jimmy Graham: Likely out Friday
Graham isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason game at Oakland, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Graham rewarded the Packers in his debut for the green and gold last Thursday, parlaying a red-zone look from Aaron Rodgers into an eight-yard touchdown. The coaching staff likely was envisioning such connections upon Graham signing with the organization in March, but his next chance to do so should come in the season opener Sunday, Sept. 9 against the Bears.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...