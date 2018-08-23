Graham isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason game at Oakland, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Graham rewarded the Packers in his debut for the green and gold last Thursday, parlaying a red-zone look from Aaron Rodgers into an eight-yard touchdown. The coaching staff likely was envisioning such connections upon Graham signing with the organization in March, but his next chance to do so should come in the season opener Sunday, Sept. 9 against the Bears.

