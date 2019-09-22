Graham (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The groin injury prevented Graham from taking part in the Packers' first two practices of the week, but the tight end was able to turn in a limited session Friday before garnering the questionable tag. Coach Matt LaFleur noted after Friday's practice that Graham looked good, so unless the 32-year-old experiences a pregame setback, he'll likely be in store for a normal snap count.