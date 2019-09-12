Graham (finger) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Graham is following a slightly different path with his reps this week, as opposed to his LP/FP/FP breakdown from Week 1. While there doesn't seem to be any worry about his availability for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Friday's injury report will reveal if he enters the weekend with a designation.

