Packers' Jimmy Graham: Limited at practice again
Graham (wrist/groin) remained limited Friday at practice.
Graham rarely leaves the injury report but hasn't missed a game since 2015. His lack of volume is the real concern for fantasy managers, with the veteran tight end drawing five or fewer targets in each of the Packers' past 10 games. Graham should be fine for Monday's game in Minnesota.
