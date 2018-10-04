Graham (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Graham has replicated his practice participation from a week ago, when he received a "maintenance" day for a knee injury Wednesday before returning Thursday in a limited fashion. He was removed from the injury report entirely Friday and went on to record his first touchdown in a Packers uniform this past Sunday against the Bills. If he's cleared for Sunday's game at Detroit, he'll take on a Lions defense that has surrendered 8.0 YPT and two touchdowns to tight ends this season.

