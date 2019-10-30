Graham (ankle) was limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers merely held a walkthrough, but Graham nonetheless made his customary appearance on the injury report. With little to worry about as it pertains to his upcoming availability, he likely will have his designation removed entirely by the end of the week.

