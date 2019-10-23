Play

Graham (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Graham has been a regular on Packers injury reports this season, and while he's managed just 30.6 receiving yards per game, he's taken advantage of his team-high nine red-zone targets, scoring three touchdowns through seven contests. He'll look to shed his injury before Sunday's visit to Kansas City, whose defense has given up 62.3 yards per game to tight ends in 2019.

