Graham (calf) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Upgrading from Wednesday's DNP, Graham is on his way to getting past the calf injury that's currently plaguing him. Assuming he's able to suit up for Sunday's road game against the Giants, he'll be looking to bounce back from his one-reception outing from a Week 12 loss in San Francisco, which marked his lowest catch count in a game since getting blanked in Weeks 2 and 3.

