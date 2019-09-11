Graham (finger) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Graham kicked off Week 1 prep with a similar listing, only to progress to "full" in the ensuing two sessions. If he follows a similar path this week, he'll continue to work as the Packers' unquestioned No. 1 tight end, which translated to three receptions (on six targets) for 30 yards and one touchdown in the season opener at Chicago.

