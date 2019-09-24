Graham (groin/quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant Tuesday on the Packers' estimated practice report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The limited listing represents an upgrade from the Packers' initial Week 4 practice report Monday, when Graham was labeled a non-participant. Graham faces a quick turnaround this week with the Packers playing the Eagles on Thursday, but coach Matt LaFleur has yet to suggest that the tight end is in serious jeopardy of missing the contest.