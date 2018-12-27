Graham (knee/thumb) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After a veritable veteran's day off Wednesday, albeit due to knee and thumb injuries, Graham returned Thursday with a cap on his practice reps. If he follows the typical progression from his first season in Green Bay, he'll be a full participant Friday and head into the weekend without a designation. Unfortunately, his production has waned down the stretch, with 20 catches (on 30 targets) for 190 yards in seven games since his last TD in Week 9.

More News
Our Latest Stories