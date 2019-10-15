Packers' Jimmy Graham: Limited production in victory
Graham caught two passes for 17 yards in Monday's victory over the Lions.
Graham was targeted five times Monday, including twice in the red zone, but he was only able to come away with the two receptions for minimal yardage. Graham has had a couple productive weeks and a few duds thus far, but he is still seeing the bulk of the work at the tight end position for the Packers, playing at least 70 percent of the snaps in four of his last five games. His next game will come against a Raiders team that is coming off a bye, but has allowed opposing tight ends to find paydirt three times in five games this season.
