Play

Graham (wrist/groin) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Such is Graham's routine at this point in the season. The limitations haven't exactly helped him produce on game day, as he's surpassed 50 receiving yards just three times while scoring three TDs across 14 contests. In Week 15, Graham even ranked behind fellow veteran Marcedes Lewis in terms of offensive snap share (42 versus 54 percent). Consequently, Graham is a far cry from the fantasy star that roamed the field for the Saints and Seahawks earlier in the decade.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories