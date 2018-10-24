Packers' Jimmy Graham: Limited Wednesday
Graham (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
In the three games before the Packers' Week 7 bye, Graham had some limitations in practice due to a knee injury. His reality appears to be the same after the week off, but it wouldn't surprise if he ditches the designation altogether by the release of Friday's injury report, as he did for all three of those contests.
