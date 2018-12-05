Graham (thumb, knee) is listed as a non-participant on the Wednesday practice report, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Graham returned to his usual role in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals, catching eight of 11 targets for 50 yards while handling a 71 percent snap share. He still seems to be bothered by a fracture in his thumb, as he spent Wednesday's practice working off to the side with the rehab group, per Josh Tolentino of The Athletic. The 32-year-old tight end likely will continue playing through the injury Sunday against Atlanta.