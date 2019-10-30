Packers' Jimmy Graham: Listed as limited Wednesday
Graham (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Packers merely held a walkthrough, but Graham nonetheless made his customary appearance on the injury report. With little to worry about as it pertains to his upcoming availability, he likely will have his designation removed entirely by the end of the week.
