Graham (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Graham's inclusion isn't a surprise, as his reps typically are under some sort of cap on the first practice report of each week. Expect the 31-year-old to get on the field over the next two days with an eye on Thursday's game in Seattle, whose defense has done an admirable job of containing tight ends this season.

