Graham (thumb/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Held out of Wednesday's practice, Graham was then listed as a limited participant both Thursday and Friday, reportedly testing out different splints to see if he can play with a broken thumb. His work at Thursday's practice included catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, seemingly marking a major step in the right direction. Despite his recent progress, Graham may be headed for a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 8:20 PM EST kickoff. The timing of the contest will put Graham's fantasy owners in a bind unless the Packers announce a decision before Sunday afternoon.