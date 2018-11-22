Graham (knee/thumb) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

After failing to participate in Wednesday's session, Graham made good on coach Mike McCarthy's assertion that the tight end would test out different splints this week to see if he can play through a broken thumb. On Thursday, Graham took part with a distinct tape job on his left hand, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Graham proceeded to haul in passes from Aaron Rodgers at different stages of practice, according to Josh Tolentino of The Athletic. If Graham gains the requisite approval from the Packers' medical and training staffs, his gameday workload likely will be dictated by pain tolerance.

More News
Our Latest Stories