Packers' Jimmy Graham: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Graham (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
With a maintenance plan in place for the 31-year-old tight end, Graham is kicking off Week 9 prep as he normally does. His production has oscillated from game to game, though, as he's recorded more than 70 yards three times and less than 25 yards three other times in his first seven appearances with the Packers.
