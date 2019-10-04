Packers' Jimmy Graham: May get enhanced role sans Adams
Graham is expected to benefit from an enhanced role in the Packers' passing attack Sunday against the Cowboys with Davante Adams (toe) ruled out for the contest, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Packers offered a preview of what might come this weekend when Adams exited with the toe injury on the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Eagles. On three straight downs at the one-yard line, Aaron Rodgers targeted Graham, with the final pass ultimately getting intercepted on a deflection. Graham still corralled his lone other red-zone target for a touchdown earlier in the game and finished with season highs in receptions (six) and yards (51), a welcome development after he failed to catch a pass in both of the prior two weeks. Given that Adams is now slated to miss a full game along with the fact that few established options exist behind him on the depth chart at receiver, Graham should once again be one of Rodgers' favored reads in the passing game.
