Packers' Jimmy Graham: May not stay in Green Bay
Graham may be released by the Packers this offseason, Pete Dougherty of The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
It might seem like an easy decision after Graham was such a disappointment in the first season of a three-year, $30 million contract, but the matter is complicated by a significant dead-money charge as well as the reality that Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis and Randall Cobb are all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March. It's thus possible the 32-year-old gets another shot in Green Bay, where new head coach Matt LaFleur plans to call the plays on offense. It's also quite possible the Packers decide to move on and start from scratch at the TE position.
