Graham caught three of five targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 31-24 victory over Kansas City.

Green Bay leaned on production from the running back position during Sunday's win, as Aaron Jones stole the show with 67 rushing yards and 159 receiving yards. Jones and fellow tailback Jamaal Williams also each accounted for two scores. The backfield duo's stellar performance didn't leave much in the way of red-zone or aerial opportunity for Graham, who has now failed to score or surpass 50 receiving yards in five of eight games. The veteran tight end is a purely touchdown-dependent fantasy option.