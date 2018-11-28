Graham (thumb/knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Graham played through a thumb fracture in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings, catching two of four targets for 34 yards on 22 snaps. He's probably looking at a repeat of the limited role Week 13 against Arizona, as coach Mike McCarthy said the tight end will still need his thumb heavily taped in order to play, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Graham also missed Wednesday's practice last week before returning as a limited participant Thursday and Friday.

