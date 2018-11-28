Packers' Jimmy Graham: Misses more practice time
Graham (thumb/knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Graham played through a thumb fracture in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings, catching two of four targets for 34 yards on 22 snaps. He's probably looking at a repeat of the limited role Week 13 against Arizona, as coach Mike McCarthy said the tight end will still need his thumb heavily taped in order to play, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Graham also missed Wednesday's practice last week before returning as a limited participant Thursday and Friday.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Plays sparingly in Week 12•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Playing Sunday, as expected•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: In line to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Listed as questionable for SNF•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Set to practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...