Graham (thumb/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Graham returned to his usual role in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals, catching eight of 11 targets for 50 yards while handling a 71 percent snap share. He still seems to be bothered by the fractured thumb, as he spent Wednesday's practice working off to the side with the rehab group, per Josh Tolentino of The Athletic. The 32-year-old tight end likely will continue playing through the injury Sunday against Atlanta.

