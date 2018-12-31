Packers' Jimmy Graham: Modest output in first year as Packer
Graham had three receptions for 21 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Graham played all 16 games in his first year in Green Bay, but -- partly because of a broken thumb -- he topped 34 yards just once in the team's final eight games and did find paydirt after Week 9. His 636 total receiving yards were over 100 more than he tallied in 2017, but he was far less a threat in the red zone, as his touchdowns fell from 10 to just two. Graham is under contract with the Packers for next year, and there is at least a small chance he is not brought back if the team thinks his production will not warrant his salary. However, heading into the offseason, he is the favorite to start at tight end for Green Bay in 2019.
