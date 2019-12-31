Play

Graham was targeted seven times and caught four passes for 49 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

The four receptions were Graham's most in a game since Week 9, and the 49 yards were tied for the fourth most he put up in a game this season. With the Packers' next opponent uncertain, it remains to be seen what type of matchup he will face in Green Bay's first playoff matchup.

