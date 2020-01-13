Packers' Jimmy Graham: Nets 49 receiving yards
Graham caught three of four targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 28-23 win over the Seahawks.
Graham finished second on the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, though his modest totals in each category were nothing to write home about. He did make a couple of flashy plays, however, including a 27-yard grab and a crucial third-down conversion in the final minutes. With that said, Graham simply isn't a focal point in the offense and seems unlikely to produce notable numbers during next Sunday's NFC Championship game against the 49ers.
