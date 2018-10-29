Graham collected one reception for 21 yards during a 29-27 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Graham cooled off in Week 8, as he was contained to fewer than 25 receiving yards for the third time this season. The veteran tight end entered Sunday's tilt with the Rams having amassed 180 yards on 19 targets over the preceding two games, but Los Angeles's talented defense was able to hold him to just one catch on four targets on the afternoon, often doubling the big-bodied Graham in the red zone to keep him making an impact. Sunday presents a promising matchup for Graham, facing a New England defense that's entered the weekend allowing as many tight end touchdowns as any team in the league (tied for a league-worst five touchdowns allowed).