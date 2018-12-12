Graham (knee/thumb) wasn't present at practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers may reach the point of no return as early as this weekend -- i.e. officially out of playoff contention -- which could spur them to shut down the veteran tight end, who has had difficulty hauling in passes from Aaron Rodgers with zip, according to Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The culprit has been a broken left thumb that Graham has played through the last three games, a span in which he's posted 12 catches (on 20 targets) for 97 yards. As long as he's available, he'll follow his typical practice regimen with a Week 15 visit to Chicago on tap.

