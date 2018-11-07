Graham (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Graham's absence was forecast at the beginning of the session, when he appeared to be a spectator, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. However, Graham typically has some sort of limitation on his practice reps to kick off the week, only to ditch the designation by the release of the final injury report. There's no indication Graham is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, so expect the same to occur by the end of the week.

