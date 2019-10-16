Graham (ankle) was a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Graham's prior appearances on injury reports this season were due to finger, groin and quadriceps concerns. On this occasion, an ankle issue is to blame for Wednesday's absence, but he has two additional opportunities to make his presence felt at practice this week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories