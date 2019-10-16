Packers' Jimmy Graham: No reps Wednesday
Graham (ankle) was a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Graham's prior appearances on injury reports this season were due to finger, groin and quadriceps concerns. On this occasion, an ankle issue is to blame for Wednesday's absence, but he has two additional opportunities to make his presence felt at practice this week.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Limited production in victory•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Small workload in win•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: May get enhanced role sans Adams•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Shines in Week 4 loss•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Limited on estimated report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
Nobody expected the Bills to be a Fantasy powerhouse, but they could carry you to victory in...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...