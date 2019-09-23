Packers' Jimmy Graham: No targets again
Graham was not targeted Sunday for the second week in a row.
Graham dealt with a couple injuries over the last two weeks, but he also did not catch a pass in either Week 2 or Week 3 after a productive season opener. Given his history and contract, Graham is presumably the top tight end in Green Bay, but it should be noted he has not officially started a game this season, and played just 24 of the Packers' 57 snaps (42 percent) Sunday. Graham figures to have a tough time bouncing back in Week 4, as the Packers will have a short week of practice with a Thursday game on the schedule, and he'll be facing an Eagles defense that bottled up a couple tight ends around Graham's spot on the cheat sheets -- T.J. Hockenson and Austin Hooper -- over its last two contests.
