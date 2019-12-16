Packers' Jimmy Graham: No yardage in Week 15
Graham was targeted four times and had one reception for zero yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Graham has battled all of wrist, groin and calf injuries the last several weeks, and that has resulted in him playing well below 50 percent of the offensive snaps since the Packers' Week 11 bye. As a result, he was targeted only 12 times and tallied just six receptions for 72 yards -- with most of that coming in Week 14 -- over the last four games. He will be tough to trust in important Week 16 fantasy matchups facing a Vikings defense that shut him out entirely in Week 2 and has ceded just one touchdown to opposing tight ends all season.
