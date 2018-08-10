Packers' Jimmy Graham: Not playing Thursday

Graham (knee) isn't in uniform for Thursday's preseason game against the Titans, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Graham didn't take the practice field Tuesday due to a minor knee injury, which presumably is the reason for his absence. Lance Kendricks and Marcedes Lewis will thus handle TE reps with the first-team offense, but less-experienced hands like Emanuel Byrd and Robert Tonyan are poised to receive the most run at the position Thursday. Graham's next chance to make his first impact as a Packer arrives next Thursday, Aug. 16 versus the Steelers.