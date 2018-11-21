Packers' Jimmy Graham: Not practicing Wednesday
Graham (thumb) did not practice Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
ESPN's Rob Demovsky previously reported that Graham was going to try to play through his broken thumb this Sunday against the Vikings, but such an outcome hinges on how things go in terms of the tight end's success in finding a splint and/or protective devise that allows him to do his job with limited restrictions. If Graham is unable to go this weekend, Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan would handle the Packers' tight end duties in Week 12.
