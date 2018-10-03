Packers' Jimmy Graham: Not present at Wednesday's practice
Graham (undisclosed) wasn't present at practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear if Graham is dealing with an injury or merely logging a veteran day off. However, he missed last Wednesday's session to have a maintenance day for a knee concern. The reason for his absence will be revealed on the Packers' first Week 5 injury report later Wednesday.
