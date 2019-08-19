Packers' Jimmy Graham: Not too worried about finger injury
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst suggested Graham's finger injury isn't serious, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. "I'm not going to talk about injuries," Gutekunst said. "But I think we might've escaped one right there."
Graham was removed from Sunday's practice after suffering what appeared to be a finger dislocation. He may not be available for Thursday's preseason game against Oakland, but this doesn't like an issue that will keep the tight end sidelined into the regular season.
