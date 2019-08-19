Packers GM Brian Gutekunst suggested Graham's finger injury isn't serious, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. "I'm not going to talk about injuries," Gutekunst said. "But I think we might've escaped one right there."

Graham was removed from Sunday's practice after suffering what appeared to be a finger dislocation. He may not be available for Thursday's preseason game against Oakland, but this doesn't like an issue that will keep the tight end sidelined into the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories