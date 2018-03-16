Packers' Jimmy Graham: Officially a Packer

Graham's three-year contract with the Packers is official, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Graham had only eight scores in 27 games his first two seasons in Seattle, then suffered a massive drop off in efficiency (9.1 yards per catch, 5.3 per target) while hitting paydirt 10 times last year. He'll have a shot to put it all together in Green Bay, where he'll join forces with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb in a passing game that no longer has Jordy Nelson around to hog red-zone targets. The 31-year-old tight end isn't the same player he was during his peak years in New Orleans, but Rodgers should help mask the loss of speed and agility. All bets are off if Rodgers gets hurt again and Graham has to play with a backup.