Packers' Jimmy Graham: Officially a Packer
Graham's three-year contract with the Packers is official, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Graham had only eight scores in 27 games his first two seasons in Seattle, then suffered a massive drop off in efficiency (9.1 yards per catch, 5.3 per target) while hitting paydirt 10 times last year. He'll have a shot to put it all together in Green Bay, where he'll join forces with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb in a passing game that no longer has Jordy Nelson around to hog red-zone targets. The 31-year-old tight end isn't the same player he was during his peak years in New Orleans, but Rodgers should help mask the loss of speed and agility. All bets are off if Rodgers gets hurt again and Graham has to play with a backup.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Signing with Packers•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Not expected to re-sign•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Leads tight ends in TD receptions•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Racks up 45 yards Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: Cleared for Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Jimmy Graham: No practice Wednesday•
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...