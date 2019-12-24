Graham (wrist/groin) brought in his only target for 16 yards in the Packers' 23-10 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Graham saw just a single target for the fourth time this season, which naturally kept his night decidedly modest from a fantasy perspective. The veteran tight end's production has seen its fair share of fluctuation this season, but it's evident he's physically on the downside of an impressive career and has also been hampered by multiple injuries throughout the campaign. Consequently, Graham will be little more than a speculative option for season-long Week 17 championship games and DFS contests in a matchup versus the Lions.