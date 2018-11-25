Graham (thumb) is active for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

A week and a half removed from suffering a broken left thumb, Graham will slot in as the Packers' starting tight end, per usual, albeit with the appendage in question heavily wrapped. During Week 12 prep, coach Mike McCarthy told Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that the extra padding on Graham's left hand didn't affect his ability as a receiver. No matter, but owners may want to adjust their expectations for the veteran TE.